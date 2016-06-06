Azerbaijan increased export of agricultural products by 4 times

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April, 2016, Azerbaijan increased exports of agricultural products by 4 times in comparison with the same period of last year.

Report informs, Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov said at the 3rd donor coordination meeting.

H.Asadov noted that the April events in the frontal area had a negative impact on the activities of the ministry to create an electronic database of agriculture.

"Prolonged rains and April events in the frontal zone prevented the aerospace surveys, However, I think that in the near future, these works will be completed. We have already reached an agreement on data exchange with the State Committee for Property Affairs and other entities", the minister said.