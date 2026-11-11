Azerbaijan, Ghana discuss prospective areas of agricultural cooperation

Azerbaijan and Ghana have held talks on prospective areas of cooperation in the agricultural sector, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister Seymur Safarli and a delegation led by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry of Ghana, Noah Tumfo.

"The meeting participants discussed the main areas of work and measures implemented by the state structures of the two countries in the field of agriculture and agricultural management. The prospects for the development of the agricultural sector, the deepening of institutional ties between state bodies, as well as the expansion of the practice of exchanging experience were analyzed," the statement notes.

In addition, the meeting participants exchanged views on expanding private sector participation in the agricultural sphere, ensuring the sustainable development of the industry based on public-private partnerships, and establishing ties between business representatives of the two countries.

The importance of expanding cooperation in various areas of agriculture, promoting investment opportunities, exchanging experience between entrepreneurs, as well as establishing ties between scientific research institutes and conducting joint research, was emphasized.

In this context, special attention was paid to the annual Caspian Agro exhibition held in Azerbaijan, which contributes to the establishment of new business contacts and the formation of joint business initiatives.