Azerbaijan forecasts 11.1% rise in cotton output in 2027

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Azerbaijan expects to produce 351,900 tonnes of cotton in 2027, up 11.1% from the 2026 forecast.

Report informs that the figures are included in the draft 2027 state budget package.

Cotton production is projected to rise 6.2% to 373,800 tonnes in 2028, then reach 394,100 tonnes in 2029 and 425,000 tonnes in 2030.

Azerbaijan's 2026 forecasts for agriculture, forestry and fisheries put cotton production at 316,700 tonnes.

Azerbaijan's agricultural output totaled 13.1233 billion manats ($7.72 billion) in January–October 2026, up 1.4% from a year earlier. Livestock production rose 1.6%, while crop production increased 1.2%. Crops accounted for 50.2% of total agricultural output and livestock for 49.8%.