​Azerbaijan exports hazelnut to low-income markets

Today, an introductory seminar on the project “Acceleration of effectivity and sustainability in the hazelnut-growing field in Azerbaijan” is being held within the FAO-Azerbaijan Partnership Program (FAPP).

Report informs that issues such as low productivity among the main problems in hazelnut-growing, use of unsustainable agricultural practices, the threat of alphatoxin, serious control over alphatoxin in international markets, Azerbaijan’s export of hazelnut to main low-income markets, offering lower prices to producers and traders were noted at the seminar.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), AZN 7 million worth of forest hazelnut were exported in the first four months of 2020.

In January-April 2020, the export on the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan amounted to $549 million, down 5.8% from 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.