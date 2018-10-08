Azerbaijan elaborating state program on development of dairying

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Agriculture is elaborating a program on dairying, Samir Eyyubov, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Milk and Dairy Products Producers and Exporters Association of Azerbaijan Samir Eyyubov told Report.

According to him, the draft program is currently being presented to farmers.

"The state program includes several issues, including payment of subsidies to entrepreneurs. The works on the program will be completed this year," he added.