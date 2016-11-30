Azerbaijan and Laos intend to develop cooperation in the agricultural sector

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Vietnam Anar Imanov met with Mr. Lien Thikeo, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos, Report was informed at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Vietnam.

The meeting discussed the bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture. The parties shared the idea that there exist big potential to cooperate in agriculture sphere and the both countries should use this opportunity.

During the meeting it was agreed that the Embassy and the Ministry will continue their efforts to promote the cooperation in the field of agriculture between Azerbaijan and Lao.