Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku opened office of the American company Interra Trade Ltd., operating in the food industry.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of tax office registered at the legal address: Baku city, Sabunchu district, array of Lahish Baglari.

Interra Trade specializes in the export of agricultural products, particularly chicken, turkey meat, seafood, dairy and meat products.