Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC announces priorities over next two years

Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC is guided by the principles of effective and efficient use of state funds, quality products and safe food supply, support of local producers, Report informs referring to the OJSC.

‘The main focus of the company for the purpose of flexible and transparent management is to meet with local farmers and food producers and to improve regional infrastructure, including regional offices, checkpoints, warehouses and logistics throughout the country over the next two years’, the OJSC said.

To this end, the head of the Joint Stock Company and several managers visited the Shamakhi and Zagatala Regional Offices, Ismayilli, Gabala, Oghuz, Shaki, Gakh and Balakan as well as warehouses.

The company managers were closely acquainted with local farmers and their farms by the executive authorities of Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan regions. The Zagatala District Executive Authority hosted a large-scale meeting with farmers and food producers at the Heydar Aliyev Center, where the head of the executive power, Mubariz Ahmedzade and the head of Zagatala Regional Office of APS participated. Farmers participating in the meeting were given detailed information about the organization's purpose, future activities and ongoing projects and discussion held with them’, the OJSC said.

From the Charter, the Joint Stock Company should also encourage farmers to export their products to foreign countries and arrange for immediate export of goods. For this reason, the company offers farmers who have agricultural and food products that can be exported abroad. Thus, farmers can apply to ASP regional offices and receive detailed information according to their district or city.