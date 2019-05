In January-April of this year, the actual cost of gross agricultural production in Azerbaijan amounted to 1281.4 mln AZN, including livestock - 1203,1 mln. AZN and the share of plant products made 78.3 mln AZN.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

The agrarian sector grew by 3.9% over the past year. Production of plant products increased by 22.2% and livestock products - by 2.9%.