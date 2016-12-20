90% agricultural exports of Azerbaijan accounted for Russia

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Export potential of Azerbaijan over the past 15 years has grown by 5 times, in 10 years by 56%, in 5 years by 30%. Report informs, said the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov at the presentation of azexport.az portal.

According to him, 90% of Azerbaijan's export potential in the agricultural sector accounted for Russian market: ""According to a joint study with FAO, we came to the conclusion that 110 entrepreneurs provide all export potential in the field of agriculture in country. Of these, 50% of export potential accounted for the share of 6 and 90% for share of 25. "

The head of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli reported that an agreement was reached on the integration of tedaruk.az site into the azexport.az portal and now technical issues being resolved.