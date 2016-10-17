Three Azerbaijani ministries launched inspections

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Keeping in the focus of attention possibility of pass of avian influenza through migratory birds, State Service of Veterinary Supervision (SSVS) under the Ministry of Agriculture continues consistently monitoring on a national scale.

Report informs citing the SSVS, considering the autumn migration of birds, a regular monitoring will start on October 24. Monitoring will be carried out with the participation of specialists and employees of the SSVS, the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The monitoring is planned to be carried out in temporary habitat for migratory birds on the Absheron Peninsula, in national parks and reserves in Shabran, Agjabedi, Lankaran and Salyan regions, including coastal areas, and other areas.

Blood samples and pathological material taken during the monitoring of migration birds and poultry will be examined in the Republican Veterinary Laboratory and the results will be announced to the public.

According to the SSVS, currently, epizootic situation on the incidence of avian influenza and other acute infectious diseases in the country is stable.