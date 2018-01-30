10,000 hectares of new walnut orchards will be laid in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned to lay the new walnut orchards in Azerbaijan this year, areas have already been identified.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the conference dedicated to the results of fourth year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018".

"The private sector is showing great interest in this work, and about 10,000 hectares of new walnut orchards will be laid. After several years, this will be an export field bringing very large revenue", he said.

Besides, the head of state said that 200 hectares of new almond orchards were laid in 2016-2017 under the recommendation.

"Hazelnut production developing rapidly. In 2016-2017, about 30,000 hectares of new hazelnut orchards were laid. Total area of our hazelnut gardens is 67,000 hectares. Namely, we have doubled the area of gardens for two years, and this is not the limit. The area of hazelnut orchards should reach 80,000 hectares. Export of hazelnut also grows. Last year, hazelnut costing $ 114 million was exported", the President said.