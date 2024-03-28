Haqqımızda

İsaak Hersoq: İsrailin ABŞ-dən, ABŞ-nin də İsraildən böyük dostu yoxdur

İsaak Hersoq: İsrailin ABŞ-dən, ABŞ-nin də İsraildən böyük dostu yoxdur İsrailin ABŞ-dan böyük dostu yoxdur, ABŞ-ın da İsraildən böyük dostu yoxdur.
Digər ölkələr
28 Mart , 2024 15:43
İsaak Hersoq: İsrailin ABŞ-dən, ABŞ-nin də İsraildən böyük dostu yoxdur

İsrailin ABŞ-dən, ABŞ-nin də İsraildən böyük dostu yoxdur.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bunu İsrail Prezidenti İsaak Hersoq "X" hesabında yazıb.

"ABŞ ilə aramızdakı ittifaq həmişə olduğu kimi güclü və əvəzedilməzdir",- o bildirib.

Bizim WhatsApp kanalımıza abunə olun
İngilis versiyası Isaac Herzog: Israel has no greater friend than US, and US has no greater friend than Israel

Ən çox oxunan xəbərlər

Crocus City Hallda ölənlərin sayı 150-yə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB - 9
Video"Crocus City Hall"da ölənlərin sayı 150-yə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB - 9
23 Mart , 2024 16:01
UEFA Qarabağı böyük məbləğdə cərimələyib
UEFA "Qarabağ"ı böyük məbləğdə cərimələyib
26 Mart , 2024 11:19
Bakıya yağış, dağlıq rayonlara qar yağacaq
Bakıya yağış, dağlıq rayonlara qar yağacaq
24 Mart , 2024 12:14
DYP uzaq məsafələrə yük və sərnişin daşıyan sürücülərə müraciət edib
DYP uzaq məsafələrə yük və sərnişin daşıyan sürücülərə müraciət edib
22 Mart , 2024 12:01
DTX: Lənkəranın icra başçısına sui-qəsd hazırlayan şəxs həbs edilib
DTX: Lənkəranın icra başçısına sui-qəsd hazırlayan şəxs həbs edilib
25 Mart , 2024 11:06
Kamran Əliyev vəzifəsindən azad edilib
Kamran Əliyev vəzifəsindən azad edilib
27 Mart , 2024 16:12
Bakıda külək güclənəcək, intensiv yağış yağacaq - XƏBƏRDARLIQ
Bakıda külək güclənəcək, intensiv yağış yağacaq - XƏBƏRDARLIQ
24 Mart , 2024 12:29
Yer kürəsində güclü maqnit qasırğası müşahidə olunur
Yer kürəsində güclü maqnit qasırğası müşahidə olunur
24 Mart , 2024 21:58
Şənbə gününə olan hava proqnozu açıqlanıb
Şənbə gününə olan hava proqnozu açıqlanıb
22 Mart , 2024 12:24
Müdafiə Nazirliyi MAXE qəbulu elan edib
Müdafiə Nazirliyi MAXE qəbulu elan edib
27 Mart , 2024 10:03

Son xəbərlər

Bütün xəbər lenti
Orphus sistemi