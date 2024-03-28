İsaak Hersoq: İsrailin ABŞ-dən, ABŞ-nin də İsraildən böyük dostu yoxdur

İsrailin ABŞ-dən, ABŞ-nin də İsraildən böyük dostu yoxdur.
"Report" xəbər verir ki, bunu İsrail Prezidenti İsaak Hersoq "X" hesabında yazıb.
"ABŞ ilə aramızdakı ittifaq həmişə olduğu kimi güclü və əvəzedilməzdir",- o bildirib.
Israel has no greater friend than the United States, and the United States has no greater friend than Israel. The alliance between us is as strong as ever and is irreplaceable.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog)
