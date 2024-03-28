İsaak Hersoq: İsrailin ABŞ-dən, ABŞ-nin də İsraildən böyük dostu yoxdur

İsrailin ABŞ-dən, ABŞ-nin də İsraildən böyük dostu yoxdur.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bunu İsrail Prezidenti İsaak Hersoq "X" hesabında yazıb.

"ABŞ ilə aramızdakı ittifaq həmişə olduğu kimi güclü və əvəzedilməzdir",- o bildirib.