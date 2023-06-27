Ceyhun Bayramov Antoni Blinkenlə görüşüb

Azərbaycanın xarici işlər naziri Ceyhun Bayramov ABŞ-a işgüzar səfəri çərçivəsində dövlət katibi Antoni Blinkenlə görüşüb.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə Azərbaycan Xarici İşlər Nazirliyi tviterdə məlumat yayıb.