İranda sərnişin təyyarəsi avtomobil yoluna enib - VİDEO

İranda sərnişin təyyarəsi Məhşəhr şəhərinin mərkəzindəki avtomobil yoluna təcili eniş etməyə məcbur olub.

“Report” “CNN Türk”ə istinadən xəbər verir ki, “Caspian Airlines” şirkətinə məxsus hava gəmisində 135 sərnişin olub.

Təyyarənin hansı səbəbdən təcili eniş etdiyi hələlik məlum deyil.

Hadisə nəticəsində ölən və yaralanan olmayıb.

Təyyarə Tehrandan Məhşəhr şəhərinə uçurmuş.

