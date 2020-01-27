İranda sərnişin təyyarəsi avtomobil yoluna enib - VİDEO

İranda sərnişin təyyarəsi Məhşəhr şəhərinin mərkəzindəki avtomobil yoluna təcili eniş etməyə məcbur olub.
“Report” “CNN Türk”ə istinadən xəbər verir ki, “Caspian Airlines” şirkətinə məxsus hava gəmisində 135 sərnişin olub.
Təyyarənin hansı səbəbdən təcili eniş etdiyi hələlik məlum deyil.
Hadisə nəticəsində ölən və yaralanan olmayıb.
Təyyarə Tehrandan Məhşəhr şəhərinə uçurmuş.
Alparslan Öztürk
Dramatic footage of a passenger plane belonging to #Iranâs Caspian airline landing in the middle of the street in Mahshahr (same city that many were killed in Nov. protest) this happened in the last hour. Witness who got the footage didnât know if there were any casualties. pic.twitter.com/oa6ghmT8bu— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 27, 2020