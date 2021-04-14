"Real Madrid"in avtobusuna daş və fişəng atıldı

İspaniyanın "Real Madrid" klubunun futbolçuları İngiltərədə "Liverpul"la keçirəcəkləri Çempionlar Liqasının 1/4 final mərhələsinin cavab oyunundan əvvəl hücuma məruz qalıb.

"Report"un məlumatına görə, komandanı "Enfild Roud" stadionuna aparan avtobusa daş və fişəng atılıb. Nəticədə avtobusun şüşələri qırılıb.

Aprelin 6-da Madriddə təşkil olunmuş ilk qarşılaşmada "Real Madrid" 3:1 hesablı qələbə qazanıb. Bugünkü görüş Bakı vaxtı ilə saat 22:45-də başlanacaq.