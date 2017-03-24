 Top
    Only 3000 tickets for Azerbaijan-Germany match left on sale

    It is said in AFFA

    Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ There only 3000 tickets left on sale for World Cup 2018 qualifying round match between the teams of Azerbaijan and Germany on March 26 at the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bakhramov. Report informs, citing the AFFA.

    Notably, tickets can be purchased at 28 Mall, Park Bulvar shopping center, Bakcell's Sahil customer service center, Bakcell Arena ticket offices and Tofig Bakhramov Republican stadium, as well as online at www.tickets.affa.az.

