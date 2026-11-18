Officials of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) expressed satisfaction with the events held in Shusha, the organization's Tourism Capital for 2026, ECO Deputy Secretary-General Yerzhan Mukash said at the closing ceremony of the Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026 event.

According to Report's correspondent in Shusha, he noted that a similar event would be held next year in Lahore, Pakistan.

"Thus, every year we will visit the country hosting the city designated as the organization's Tourism Capital. We are very proud that this year's event was held in Shusha. I have visited Azerbaijan and Shusha before. We were very pleased with the events held in Shusha as the organization's Tourism Capital. The exhibition presented as part of the closing ceremony also made a deep impression on us. Here, we had the opportunity to learn about clothing and accessories reflecting the national traditions of the member countries," he said.