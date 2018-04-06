Turkey keen to transfer its tourism development experience to Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Although about 50% growth occurred in number of persons traveling to Turkey on vacation in 2017, the number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan from Turkey reduced".

This was mentioned in his statement by İrfan Çiftçi, culture and presentation attache of Turkey’s Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"Turkey intends to attract even more tourists from Azerbaijan. But we also support development of tourism in Azerbaijan: "We have projects jointly implemented with National tourism promotion bureau under Ministry of culture and tourism of Azerbaijan. We keen to transfer to Azerbaijan the experience of Turkey being in the forefront of tourism development in the world. We will implement activities in the area of tourism education and information sharing. We implement broad activities for development and classification of tourism in Azerbaijan."