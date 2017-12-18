Tourists have spent $ 1 bln 300 mln in Azerbaijan this year

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ "In recent years, tourism has become one of the leading areas in diversification of the Azerbaijani economy".

Report informs, Nazim Samadov, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism said at the International Migrants Day event in Baku.

Samadov said that the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan this year has increased by 20% compared in 2016 and made over 2, 477,000.

He noted that foreign tourists spent $ 1.3 billion in the country, while Azerbaijani tourists going abroad spent $ 1.2 billion: "Positive balance of $ 100 mln generated in this area, which is praiseworthy".