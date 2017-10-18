The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan soars by 21%

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The number of foreign nationals who visited Azerbaijan in January-September increased by 21% as compared with the corresponding period in 2016. The growth is expected to continue till the year end.

Report informs, Deputy minister of culture and tourism Nazim Samadov said.

He said that in the reporting period, 2,071 million foreign nationals have visited Azerbaijan.

Samadov said the domestic tourism have increased throughout this period: “The domestic tourism recorded a 20% growth.”

According to him, over 860,000 people spent their holidays in regions only in June-August: “If we look at the results of nine months and calculate both domestic and international tourism altogether, it makes 3 million tourists”, he said.