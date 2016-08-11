​Swiss supermarket sells short stay trips to Azerbaijan

Bern. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Aldi’s Swiss branch starts to sell short stay trips to Azerbaijan, Switzerland based Report correspondent informs.

Aldi, better known as a German supermarket active in many countries, also operates as a travel broker.

Traditionally selling popular destinations in well-known resorts in Europe and around the Mediterranean, Aldi’s Swiss branch offers 5-day trips out of Switzerland to Azerbaijan in September and October 2016 for about USD 800.

The programme with flights and accommodation in high class hotels includes among others the visit of many points of interest in and around Baku, excursions to Gobustan, Yanadarg and Ateshgah, a boat trip in the bay of Baku as well as a visit of the Heydar AliyevCenter.

With this timely limited offer Aldi has launched a pilot following two goals: Firstly, to draw the Swiss public’s attention to a new, little known destination. Secondly, testing the Azeri market for Swiss tourists with a modestly priced programme.

Apart from special interest trips, it is the first time that a Swiss travel organisation stages affordable all-inclusive trips to Azerbaijan for a broader segment, opening the opportunity for further development.