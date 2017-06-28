Prices for tours abroad soars in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ In May 2017, recreation tours abroad increased by 4.5% in Azerbaijan, while prices for domestic tours remained stable.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

Prices for tours abroad rose 0.1% in January, fell down 2.5% in February, up 5.9% in March and declined 11.7% in April. Tourist tours in the country up by 1.3% in January, but later prices remained stable.

According to official statistics, in May 2017, average monthly prices of vacations abroad amounted to 470.89 AZN, while prices of domestic tours totaled just 296.71 AZN.