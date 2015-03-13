Over 800 thousand Azerbaijani tourists visited Russia last year

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Over 800 thousand Azerbaijani tourists visited Russia in 2014. Report informs referring to the Russian media, it was stated in the statistics of the Federal Agency for Tourism.

According to statistics, a total of 25.4 million tourists visited Russia last year. Among them the first place belongs to the citizens of Ukraine (8.4 million), the second - the tourists from Kazakhstan (3.7 million), the third from Poland (1.8 million).

The top ten countries in the number of tourists to the Russian Federation also includes Azerbaijan (818 thousand), Moldova (618 thousand), Armenia (601 thousand).