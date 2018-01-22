Opening of Baku-Bangkok flight postponed for technical reasons

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Conducting regular flights between Azerbaijan and Thailand for some technical reasons has been delayed until next season.

Report was informed in the "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL).

"This is primarily due to slots for our aircrafts. On the table given to us the airplane stayed in Bangkok airport for a long time and we have not yet been allowed to continue flights in other Asian countries. In addition, taking into account the issuance of 5 Embraer aircraft to the Buta Airways lowcoster, declining fleet of airline will be focused on more priority destinations in the current schedule”, company said.

The company added that the opening of this flight is on agenda: "We hope that the addition of new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 4 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will be on the agenda in near future”.

Notably, Baku-Bangkok flight was scheduled to start operating on October 29, 2017.