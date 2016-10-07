Number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan up by 11%

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ During 9 months of this year, number of foreign tourists visiting Azerbaijan has reached 1 719 015. This figure is more by 169 430 people (10,9%) compared to the same period last year.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, strengthening of propaganda, as well as simplified visa regime for citizens of several countries have increased number of tourists to Azerbaijan.During the mentioned period, 34-fold increase was observed in number of tourists only from the UAE compared with the analogical period last year.

As well, compared to the first 9 months of this year, tourist from the Russian Federation (7.6%), Kazakhstan (17.2%), Iran (62.9%) and other countries grew in comparison with the same period of previous year.

In addition, number of tourists being on holiday in the country increased during the summer season. Thus, in summer of 2016, number of local and foreign tourists in the regions of Azerbaijan made 751 353, which is more by 23.5% compared to the same period last year.