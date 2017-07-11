Number of tourists visited Azerbaijan in first half of 2017 named

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of this year, there has been an increase in the number of visitors to Azerbaijan.

Public relations department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Report.

According to ministry, in the first half of this year, the total number of foreign nationals arriving in Azerbaijan was 374 thousand 491 people (17% increase). The list followed by Georgia (254,425 people, 4% increase), Iran (180,103, 89% increase), United Arab Emirates (44,196, 338% increase), Ukraine (27 342, 14% growth) and Iraq (19 355, 75% increase). During this period, 138 thousand 692 people came to Azerbaijan from Turkey, which means a 7.6% decrease compared to the previous year.

According to report, a considerable increase in the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan from Arab countries during the previous period is noticeable. Compared to the first six months of this year, tourists from Oman increased 16 times, from Kuwait 8 times, from Saudi Arabia 6 times, from Qatar – 5 times, from Morocco 5 times, from UAE 4.4 times, from Pakistan - 3.5 times, from Algeria - 3.5 times, from Jordan - 2,2 times, from Turkmenistan - 2 and from Iraq about 1,5 times.

In addition, number of foreigners visiting our country also increased from CIS countries (12%), EU (13%), countries of the Gulf and the Middle East (117%), Asian countries (64.4%), African countries (72%), America and Australia (22, 8%).