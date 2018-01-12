NordStar airlines to launch flights from Norilsk to Baku

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian airline NordStar will launch flights in the direction of Norilsk - Samara - Baku from March 5, 2018.

Report informs referring to the TASS.

The new flights will increase the number of frequencies to Baku to 2 flights a week. Flights will be performed on Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

At the moment, the airline operates flights to Baku via Ufa.

NordStar airline is included in Nornikel Group of Companies and is one of the largest Russian airlines with an annual passenger turnover of 1 million. The company's aircraft depot consists of Boeing-737-800 and ATR-42-500 aircrafts.