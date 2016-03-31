Most expensive tourist destinations in 2016 revealed

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Dubai (UAE) and New York (USA) recognized as the most expensive destination for tourists, Report informs referring to the Daily Mail.

According to experts, it will cost 278.92 pounds sterling stay in Dubai a day per person, in New York - 256.8 pounds.

Third place goes to Botswana. The list is followed by Marrakesh, Sydney, London, Singapore, Caracas, Lima and Cancun.

Also, most budget areas were identified. Rating is headed to Budapest (Hungary). Staying in a hotel will cost 40.34 pounds a day per person.

The list also includes Tenerife, Bangkok, Hanoi, Cape Town, Faro, Auckland, Corfu, Sharm el-Sheikh and Kuala Lumpur.