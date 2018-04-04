Minister: 1-1.5 mln tourists attended Novruz festivities in Baku

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan during the first 3 months of this year increased by 12.5% as compared to the same period of 2017".

Report informs, minister of culture and tourism Abulfas Garayev said.

According to him, especially the number of tourists who recreated in the country during March has increased as compared to past year: "In March, approximately 13% growth took place.

On the occasion of Novruz holiday, significant number of tourists arrived in Azerbaijan. Series of events have been held by National tourism promotion bureau under Ministry of culture and tourism on occasion of this holiday.

According to our observations, 1-1.5 mln. people participated in Novruz festivities in Baku. This is quite a good figure. I think that we have taken a right tack in the area of development of tourism".