Events have been held in member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to promote Shusha as a tourist destination, Kanan Guluzada, adviser to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, at the closing ceremony of the Shusha – ECO Tourism Capital 2026 programme.

According to Report's correspondent reports from Shusha, he said that Shusha had hosted a meeting of tourism ministers from ECO member states, a culinary festival and cultural events throughout the year.

"Efforts were also made across ECO member countries to promote the city, with visits organized for representatives of the media and tourism industries from these countries. The aim was to familiarize them with the unique cultural and historical heritage of Shusha," Guluzada noted.