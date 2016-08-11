International Real Estate and Investment Exhibition to be held in Baku

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ International Real Estate and Investment Exhibition (RecExpo II) organized by State Committeeof Republicof Azerbaijan on Property Issues, “Atılım Fuarcılık” and “Elan Expo” will be held in Baku on November 22-24.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Committe, the most extensive and important real estate and investment exhibition in Azerbaijan “RecExpo II” is an important platform to demonstrate projects by International construction and real estate companies.

Azerbaijani and foreign estate, construction and investment companies are expected to participate in the exhibition.

The main objectives of the exhibition are the revitalization of the real estate market in Azerbaijan, to increase the volume of local and foreign investments made in this area, as well as to demonstrate current investment climate in the real estate market to foreign investors and their involvement in the privatization process

Companies that develop real estate market, real estate companies, banks, large investors, embassies, representatives of local and foreign companies are in the list of participants of the exhibition.