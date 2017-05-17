International exhibitions of food industry and agriculture start in Baku

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The 23rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition WorldFood Azerbaijan 2017 and the 11th Azerbaijan International Exhibition CaspianAgro 2017 start today in Baku.

Report informs, this year WorldFood Azerbaijan and CaspianAgro will bring together 331 companies from 28 countries: 70% of them are foreign, and 30% are domestic companies. Belarus, China, Georgia, Hungary, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka will participate with national stands.

WorldFood Azerbaijan 2017 accepts 164 companies from 21 countries of the world. A number of leading companies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Russia, Spain and other countries will take part in the annual exhibition. Belarus, Hungary and Sri Lanka are participating with national stand, the Stavropol Krai (Russia) with the regional stand. The Sri Lanka Tea Board State Committee, which will lead a group of companies producing 100% Ceylon tea from Sri Lanka, will be attending the exhibition for the second consecutive year. The network of Belarusian stores in Baku takes part at the exhibition for the first time.

Azerbaijani companies will be actively represented at the exhibition under the brand Made in Azerbaijan. So, the local exhibitors' block is headed by the permanent exhibitors - Azersun Holding, Gilan Holding, Metak; local exporters of fruits and vegetables are represented by Amoris, Buta Group. Bal Khurma, presenting a new product on the market - dried persimmon with a special treatment method, Sem-Az (laboratory equipment), Enes (packaging) are among debutants of this year.

WorldFood Azerbaijan 2017 participants will demonstrate products in such sectors as food processing equipment, food, vegetables and fruits, meat and poultry, coffee and tea, canned products, dairy products, groceries, ingredients, confectionery and flour products, beverages, refrigeration systems, laboratory equipment and much more.

For the first time this year, within the framework of the WorldFood Azerbaijan exhibition, the organizers created another business platform for exhibitors and visitors - a workshop. Participants of the workshop are, on the one hand, foreign producers and suppliers of food products and on the other hand, local distributors. Both groups of market participants will have a unique opportunity to meet with colleagues at the same table and negotiate with several key customers in one day.

Ipack Caspian 2017, the Caspian International Packaging, Tare, Label and Printing exhibition will take place alongside WorldFood Azerbaijan, presenting packaging equipment for various industries. Compared with last year, the number of participants and the range of offered products increased significantly. Within frame of the event, the exhibitors from Azerbaijan, Italy, the UAE, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and other countries, offer visitors the packaging itself, as well as various solutions for its production.

This year the CaspianAgro 2017 exhibition will bring together 167 manufacturers and distributors of agricultural products and equipment from 19 countries, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Italy, Turkey, Russia and Sri Lanka, as well as other countries. Georgia will take part with National pavilion in the exhibition for the third consecutive year. Among the debutants of this year are Chinese companies on the Silk Way, representing the Jiangxi province (Southeast China). For the first time the Kingdom of the Netherlands became a partner country of the exhibition.

In general, the exhibition will cover the most relevant fields of the agricultural sector and will provide an opportunity to get acquainted with a number of innovations - equipment for poultry farms, greenhouse equipment and the turnkey construction of greenhouses, as well as kit for the livestock industry, substrates, foods for pets and fish, seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery, etc. The following sectors will be extended to include irrigation systems and agricultural machinery for cotton which has recently enjoyed great growth in Azerbaijan.