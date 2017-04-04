Embassy of Colombia to participate in 16th Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of Colombia in Azerbaijan will participate in the 16th Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair – AITF 2017, to be held on 06 – 08 April, 2017 in Baku, Report was told in the Embassy.

The Embassy is presenting Colombia as a marvellous tourism destination. A country of amazing contrasts, from dense Amazonian jungle, spectacular tropical beaches and snow-capped Andean mountain ranges to Bogotá's fast-growing metropolis and the beautiful colonial architecture of Catagena de Indias.