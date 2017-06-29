BBC Travel publishes photo report about Baku and sights of Absheron

 Top
    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ The British edition of the BBC in its section Travel published a photo report about Baku and the sights of Absheron.

    Report informs, report pays special attention to mud volcanoes.

    It is noted that, Azerbaijan has 400 of the world's 1,000-odd mud volcanoes, the most on the planet.

    In addition, the reportage tells about the monuments of history, such as Gobustan, Icherisheher, Ateshgah, Yanardagh.

    The reporters also talk about the measures taken to attract tourists to Azerbaijan.

