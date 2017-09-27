MasterCard: Bangkok the most popular city among tourists

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bangkok, capital of Thailand was the most popular city among tourists in 2016.

Report informs referring to Russian media, the MasterCard came to such conclusion.

Specialists of financial corporation made a research about 132 cities hosting international tourists and it was revealed that last year Bangkok was favorite destination for 19.41 million tourists, London took the second spot with 19.06 million tourists, Paris - the third with 15.45 million tourists, Dubai 14.87 million, Singapore 13.11 million visitors.

Top 10 list also includes New York City, Seoul, Kuala-Lumpur, Tokyo and Istanbul.

In 2016, tourists spent in Bangkok $ 14.1 billion. Dubai earned from international visitors $ 28.5 billion.

Earlier, specialists of Euromonitor research organization named Bangkok as the most visited city in the world.