Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today begins the launching of charter flights of "Montenegro Airlines" on route Tivat-Baku-Tivat.

Report informs, flights will be operated every Tuesday and completed in early September.

Tour package price that includes the cost of the ticket, hotel accommodation and other services, starting from 600 EUR.

Notably, Montenegro Airlines has Montenegro-Azerbaijan charter flights or several years.