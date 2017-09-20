Baku ranks among the most popular CIS cities for Russian tourists

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is in top three most popular CIS cities for Russian tourists. According to the Turstat agency, Baku ranks third following Minsk and Astana (Kazakhstan) .

Report informs citing the Lenta.ru.

Tourists travel to the capital of Belarus for an average of 2.5 days. The average cost per day is about $70. Astana ranks the 2nd (2 days, 85 dollars/day), Baku 3rd (3 days, 78 dollars/day). Also, TOP-10 includes Yerevan, Almaty, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Kiev, Chisinau and Bishkek.

According to the study, the most expensive cities are Astana and Baku, while the cheapest Bishkek and Chisinau. In the last two cities, tourists spend 32 and 35 dollars per day respectively.

Notably, the rating is based on the analysis of online booking system.