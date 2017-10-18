Baku hosts Caspian Energy Tourism Forum

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club organized Caspian Energy Tourism Forum in Baku today, attended by the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Nazim Samadov.

Report informs, key issues and problems of the tourism sector were discussed at the special session of the Forum.

Addressing the business forum, Nazim Samadov noted that tourism in the country has been experiencing revival and significant achievements made in this sector. The deputy minister also stressed the importance of conduction of Baku Shopping Festival, noting that the overall budget spent on the conduction of the festival did not exceed 1 mln AZN, while the sum allocated by the state budget totaled 5.6 mln AZN. He spoke about the plan to create a national tourism quality system.

First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev added that by the end of the year Caspian European Club will hold a number of similar activities also in other sectors of economy: "Due to the resuming of the work of Caspian Energy Georgia, the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum will be held in March 2018 with the support of the government of Georgia, Azerbaijan Republic, and the Caspian European Club. Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili is expected to participate in the opening of the Forum".

During the business forum Nazim Samadov was awarded the Honorary Membership Certificate of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

About 200 businessmen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Iran, EU as well as representatives of international organizations and heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan took part in the Caspian Energy Tourism Forum. The 7th CEO Lunch Baku took place in the second half of the day.