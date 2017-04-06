Baku hosts Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The annual Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair, AITF 2017 has today started in the Baku Expo Center.

Report informs, opening ceremony of the exhibition with organization of "Iteca Caspian" was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev, officials of embassies of number of foreign countries and representatives of local and foreign tourism offices.

The exhibition is considered to be an important platform for international and local companies to offer their projects and tourism opportunities.

AITF 2017 will offer a large number of trends in tourism, air traffic, hotel chains and other tourism services. 272 companies from 20 countries take part in the exhibition this year. However, 17 national and regional stands are represented.

The first two days of the exhibition will be open only for tourism professionals, from April 8 to the general public. Here, visitors will have the opportunity to make a reservation. During the exhibition, today at 14: 00-16: 00 local time, the Baku Expo Center will make presentation of tourism opportunities of Kazant city. This year's work-shop will be organized on April 7.

The exhibition will present a variety of destinations, airlines, hotel chains and other tourism services. Among the participants there are companies from Azerbaijan, Italy, Switzerland and many other countries. Traditionally, the exhibition is attended by national and regional stands. Such countries as Belarus, Bulgaria, Dominican Republic, Georgia, Morocco, Thailand, Turkey and the Czech Republic have already confirmed their participation with a national stand. Rogaska Slatina (Slovenia) and the Stavropol region (Russia) will participate with their regional stands. Every year new participants join the exhibition and for the first time Colombia and Cuba will present their tourism opportunities at this Azerbaijani exhibition with the support of the Embassy of Colombia and Cuba. Among the foreign newcomers there are holiday companies from Italy, China and the UK.

This year, colourful and bright stands of tourism potential of Azerbaijan will demonstrate the country's regions, including Karabakh. The stand of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Republic will be presented separately.

The exhibition will once again host a workshop which allows to establish business contacts with representatives of leading local tour companies and to hold direct talks without intermediaries. The workshop will take place on the second day of the exhibition in the Baku Expo Center. In order to take part in the workshop, there is a special online system through which participants set up meetings with companies of interest. This has been set up at the request of our local travel agencies to encourage collaboration between them and the exhibitors.

Thus, the AITF exhibition will once again be an excellent platform for reaching various business goals and announcing new tourist products. It will again serve as a meeting point for partners and to build strong business relationships.