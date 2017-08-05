Azerbaijanis in top 20 among tourists visiting Istanbul

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijanis are in the top 20 among tourists visiting Istanbul in the first half of 2017. During this period, some 92, 088 Azerbaijanis visited Istanbul.

Report informs citing the Turkish media.

According to the report of Istanbul Culture and Tourism Office, Germans have taken the first place with 9,2% among tourists visiting Istanbul in the first half-year. Throughout this period, 7,7 % of tourists were Iranians, 4,6% – Russians, 4,3% - Saudi Arabia citizens, 4,2% - Iraqis, 3,5% - Britons, 3,4% - Ukrainians, 3,3% Frenchmen, 2,9% - Americans, 2,5% - Dutchmen, 2,1% Kuwait citizens, 2,1% Turkmens, 2,1% - Azerbaijanis and 2% - Chinese citizens.

Notably, in January-June, a total of 4 385 153 tourists visited Istanbul. It is 1% lower compared to the same period of 2016.