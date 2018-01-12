Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will host exhibition of Swiss tourism in March.

Report informs, Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan Philip Stalder told a news conference.

He also noted that the Embassy of Switzerland is preparing to hold a number of cultural events in Azerbaijan.

So, it is planned to show Swiss films in Ganja, as well as a photo exhibition within the framework of the Francophonie Days in Azerbaijan.

On January 27, a concert will be performed at the International Mugam Centre by one of today's finest Swiss Boogie-Woogie and blues piano players –Mr. Silvan Zingg.

Zingg is a gifted pianist specialized in Boogie-Woogie and blues. He appeared and performed on stage with legends like Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Kathie Webster, Sammy Price, Memphis Slim, Champion Jack Dupree, Tito Jackson and many more. The critics describe him as an exceptional pianist, impressive by his technique and his cheerful enthusiasm. His great hit “Dancing The Boogie” has over 8.1 million visitors on YouTube.

His passion for this kind of music led him to the creation in 2002 of the “International Boogie-Woogie Festival” in Lugano, Switzerland, that is still very successful.