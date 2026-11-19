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The Azerbaijan Tourism Board held tourism workshops in Brest, Grodno and Minsk on November 16–18.

According to the State Tourism Agency, cited by Report, the events brought together 120 representatives of Belarus"s tourism industry.

Participants were introduced to opportunities for cultural, gastronomic, wellness and adventure tourism in Azerbaijan. Particular attention was given to winter holidays at the Shahdag and Tufandag resorts.

A representative of Absheron Hotel Group provided an overview of the country's hotel infrastructure, while Belarusian tour operators presented their existing tour packages and travel itineraries to Azerbaijan.