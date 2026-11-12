Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan records 10.2% growth in one-day trips abroad

    Tourism
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 15:52
    Azerbaijan records 10.2% growth in one-day trips abroad

    In January–September 2026, 23,005 out of 987,179 Azerbaijani tourists made one-day trips abroad.

    According to Report, citing the country's State Statistical Committee, this figure is 10.2% higher than in the same period last year.

    Of the one-day visitors, 14,116 ( down 1.7%) travelled for business purposes, 1,280 (up 2.1 times) for recreation and entertainment, 6,698 (up 30%) to visit relatives and friends, and 614 (up 42.5%) for shopping.

    Türkiye accounted for the largest number of one-day visitors, with 14,783 people (up 22.2%). It was followed by Georgia (5,309 people, up 52.6%), Russia (1,706 people, down 24.5%), and Iran (191 people, down 12.8%).

    Tourism sector State Statistical Committee Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycandan xaricə gedən birgünlük turistlərin sayı 10 %-dən çox artıb
    Число однодневных поездок за границу из Азербайджана выросло на 10,2%
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