Azerbaijan opens pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani pavilion was organized for the first time at the annual international festival in Abu Dhabi dedicated to the memory of Sheikh Zayed, founder of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the nation's spiritual father.

Report informs, the initiative to establish the Azerbaijani pavilion at the festival to run from December 1, 2017 to January 25, 2018, was put forward by the Azerbaijan Embassy to the UAE.

The Embassy reached agreement to allocate space for Azerbaijan at the festival by contacting the Khalifa Foundation, the event organizer named after the country president, which carries out its activity under patronage of the mother of the nation and first lady Sheikha Fatima.

More than 20 countries represented in the festival with over 2 mln visitors last year, they carry out sale of their products and services. The pavilion exhibits food and beverage products, tourism services, souvenirs and other products manufactured in Azerbaijan.

The Embassy obtained agreement to organize and finance performances of Azerbaijani musicians in the cultural part of the festival to last for two days, relevant proposal was sent to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Azerbaijani pavilion will be enriched during the event.