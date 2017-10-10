Azerbaijan in TOP 10 winter destinations in CIS states

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan included in the TOP 10 list for winter skiing tourism in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). "Shahdagh"Tourism Center and “Tufandagh” Winter-Summer Tourism Holiday Complex of Azerbaijan ranks the second and eighth place in the rating, respectively.

Report informs referring to winter tourism ranking for 2017-2018 prepared by the TurStat analytic agency.

Shymbulak Ski Resort in Kazakhstan tops the list and followed by "Shahdagh" (Azerbaijan), “Silichi” (Belarus), “Cahkadzor” (Armenia), “Chimgan” (Uzbekistan), “Karakol” (Kyrgyzstan), “Logoysk” (Belarus), “Tufandagh” (Azerbaijan) “Altai Alpes” (Kazakhstan) and “Yakut Mountains” (Belarus).

The TOP 15 list also includes “Gudauri”, “Bakuriani” (Georgia), “Bukovel”, “Dragobrat” (Ukraine) and “Nurtau” (Kazakhstan).