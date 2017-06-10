 Top
    Azerbaijan attending 'EXPO-2017: Future Energy' international exhibition in Astana

    Azerbaijan's Guba carpet aroused interest of visitors

    Astana. 10 June.REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh capital Astana is hosting "EXPO-2017: Future Energy" international exhibition.

    Report News Agency correspondent, on trip to Astana informs, national pavilion of Azerbaijan was of great interest on the first day of the exhibition.

    Azerbaijani national pavilion consists a total of 403.3 square meter area. Concept of the pavilion entitled "Land of Fire - energy from past to future" reflects national values as Azerbaijani culture, art, history, science, human capital, traditions of tolerance, the Caspian Sea, the ancient Silk Road, modern economy of the country, Gobustan. Azerbaijan's Guba carpet aroused interest of visitors.

    Notably, the national pavilion, created with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Ministry of Energy, will run from June 10 until September 10. The official inauguration of the pavilion will be held on the Azerbaijani National Day - July 9.

