AZAL enters Malaysian market

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) is expanding its activities outside the country.

Report informs referring to the company, AviaReps has been appointed by Azerbaijan Airlines as its new representative in Malaysia with immediate effect.

As part of the representation, AviaReps Malaysia will undertake the role of General Sales Agent for Azerbaijan Airlines in the Malaysian market, responsible for its sales and marketing activities.

Nazim Samadov, Marketing Commercial and Ground Operation Director said, “Our appointment of a sales and marketing representative in Malaysia is reflective of the growing importance and our commitment to this market. We are confident in AviaReps MALAYSIA as the best choice for us to achieve our ambitious goals”

Notably, AviaReps also representing "Azerbaijan Airlines" in Germany and France.AviaReps is acting as a representative for the sale services and tourist attractions to airline companies.The company currently has 58 offices in 43 countries throughout the world.