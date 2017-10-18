At Mardan Palace hotel water cut off due to the debt

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The water supply of Mardan Palace in Turkey which was selected the World’s most luxurious hotel in 2010, cut off due to the accumulated debt of about 2 million TRY ($ 540,500).

Report informs referring to Haberler website, earlier due to the debt electricity supply of hotel was suspended. But later “Akedaş” Antalya Electricity Distribution company restored the power supply to hotel after restructing the debt.

Mardan Palace hotel does not accept reservations since August. Hotel’s website and other hotel booking portals say "Booking is not available”.

Some time ago Mardan Palace hotel, which owned by Azerbaijani businessman Telman Ismayilov went on sale due to the debts to banks. Later as a result of mutual agreement the court cancelled the decision on foreclosure.