    Abulfas Garayev: Number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased by 12%

    Minister: Works in tourism field aimed at eliminating dependence of tourist flow to Azerbaijan on seasons

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ "During 9 months of this year, number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan has increased by 12% compared to the same period last year."

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev told reporters.

    The minister said that preparatory works for winter tourism are underrway in the country: "As usual, this year we will declare opening of the season on December 15."

    A.Garayev said that the works in the tourism field aimed at eliminating dependence of tourist flow to Azerbaijan on seasons: "Because all seasons is distinguished by its originality in Azerbaijan. Therefore, we try to eliminate the problem regarding seasons by various programs and projects as well as to make tourist flow continuous."

